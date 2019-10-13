(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The undefeated Bearcats are scheduled to play unbeaten Pitt State at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend. The Bearcats are ranked #7 in the AFCA Coaches Top 25 Div. II Football Poll this week. Three teams represent the MIAA Conference (center of map) among the Top 15 including Pittsburg State at #13, Central Missouri at #15. This week’s proportional symbol map displays Valdosta State (defending national champion) with the largest football and #25 West Florida with the smallest football.