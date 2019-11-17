(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
Northwest Missouri State played unbeaten #9 ranked Central Missouri for a share of the MIAA title Saturday at Bearcat Stadium. The Bearcats were ranked #12 in the AFCA Coaches Top 25 Div. II Football Poll this week. The only two teams representing the MIAA Conference (center of map) among the Top 25. This week’s proportional symbol map displays Valdosta State (defending national champion) with the largest football and #25 Truman State with the smallest football.