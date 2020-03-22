(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
March Sadness is upon us due to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament amid coronavirus concerns. This proportional symbol map displays the NCAA Div. I Basketball coaches base salaries according to the annual survey compiled by USA Today. Coach pay continues to increase in spite of widespread cheating allegations. Twenty-nine coaches make more than $3 million. Up from twenty-one last year and fourteen in 2018. The average salary of the ten highest paid coaches (green circles) is just under $5 million.