(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The per capita production of women collegiate bowlers by hometown is a good example of a regional sport. In this case, it’s the northeast that dominates. There are 87 NCAA Bowling programs and 745 bowlers. The National Championship (which includes Div. I, II & III teams) was scheduled to be played this past weekend in Allen Park, MI (a suburb of Detroit). The NCAA began sponsoring women’s bowling in 2004.