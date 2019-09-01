(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) or the major college season is in full swing this weekend. The FBS consists of 129 teams with an average attendance of 41,509 per home game last season. Michigan led with 110,737 fans. The other teams that averaged over 100,000 fans were in this order: Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU. The Big Ten and SEC conferences make up 22% of the FBS teams but account for almost 40% of the attendance. The Deep South boasts ten teams among the top fifteen in attendance.