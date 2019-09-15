(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The Bearcats played their home opener this Saturday with Washburn. Last year they ranked 7th nationally out of 166 Div. II teams with an average attendance of 7,727 per home game. This map of 2018 average home attendance indicates the Midwest (MO, KS) represented by the MIAA Conference had 3 teams among the highest 10 teams. Pittsburg State ranked 4th (8,715) while Central Missouri ranked 9th (7,061). Morehouse led all teams with an average attendance of 12,037 per game.