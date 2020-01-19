(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The Bearcat men's basketball team is currently ranked 2nd in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Rankings with a 15-1 record. They will begin a three-game home stand by hosting Missouri Western this weekend at Bearcat Arena. This proportional symbol map displays the #1 ranked Bellarmine Knights with the largest basketball in north central Kentucky and #25 Chico State Wildcats with the smallest basketball in northern California. Go Bearcats!