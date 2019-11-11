(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The Bearcat men's cross-country is currently ranked #11 in the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Men’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll. The team placed second at the recent MIAA Championships. This proportional symbol map displays a concentration of quality teams throughout the Midwest , Colorado and California. The Bearcats qualified for the National Championship meet by finishing second in the NCAA North Central Regional Championships this past weekend in Joplin, MO. Go Bearcats!