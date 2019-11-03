(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The Bearcat men's basketball team is again sitting on top of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Rankings after their pre-season game with Duke this past weekend. They opened their regular season with the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic this weekend (November 1 & 2) in St. Joseph. This proportional symbol map displays the defending national champions with the largest basketball in the center of the map. Go Bearcats!