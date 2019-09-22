(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
This week the Northwest Bearcat Volleyball team is ranked #15 in the AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll. It is the highest ranking in program history. Cal State San Bernardino and Western Washington are ranked #1 and #2 followed by an Upper Midwest domination. Four teams from the MIAA Conference are among the top 15 with Washburn at No. 3.