(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The USA Today High School All-USA Preseason Girls Soccer Team was announced on August 20th. Twenty-four players were selected from nine states. They are mapped by their high school location. New York lead with five players, followed by Massachusetts and New Jersey with four each, Connecticut with three, then Maryland, Minnesota and Ohio with two each. The Northern and Eastern dominance is readily apparent.