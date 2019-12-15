(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
This weekend is the NCAA Men’s Div. I Soccer Final Four in Cary, NC. This proportional symbol map displays the team champions over the last 30 years. Virginia Cavaliers lead with seven titles followed by the Indiana Hoosiers with five. Past success would indicate that this year’s winner will be from the northeast or west coast. Virginia, Georgetown, Stanford and Wake Forest are the four teams in the Finals.