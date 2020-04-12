Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy...showers and thundershowers this morning, then occasional rain or snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening becoming clear late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.