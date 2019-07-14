(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The 90th Annual Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game was held Tuesday, July 9th in Cleveland, OH. This week’s map of Major League Baseball All-Star Players over the past ten years (total of 354 players) is based upon where the players attended high school. States in the South and West are the leading per capita producers of All-Stars. California leads with 47 or 12% of all All-Stars. The Dominican Republic with 42 is second, followed by Florida (41), Texas (26), and Venezuela (23). 102 or 29% of All-Stars are from outside the country (primarily Latin America).