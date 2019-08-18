(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
Major college football (FBS) will soon get underway. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the Coaches preseason top-ranked team, Clemson with the largest football and #25 Northwestern with the smallest football. The pattern of southern dominance picks up, where last year’s map left off, with nine of the Top 25 teams from the South. The SEC having six teams among the Top 25 and four among the Top 10. The state of Iowa has two teams in the Top 25 for the first time.