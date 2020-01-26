(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The 2019-20 AP (Associated Press) NFL All-Pro Team was recently announced. 28 players representing 18 states were named to the 1st Team and are mapped based on where they went to high school. The ‘Best of the Best’ hailed from the ‘rust belt’, the Deep South and West Coast. The state of California led with five All-Pros followed by South Carolina with three. Teamwise, the Baltimore Ravens led with five All-Pros followed by the New Orleans Saints with four.