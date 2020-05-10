(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
Beach volleyball is the 90th and newest NCAA sport. The 5th National Championship was going to be played the first weekend in May, in Gulf Shores, AL. The per capita production of Div. I beach volleyball players is greatest in the Southwest and West with Hawaii leading followed by California, Arizona and Texas. There are 64 Div. I women’s beach volleyball programs resulting in 1,008 players. 100 or slightly less than 10% of the players come from outside the U.S. Led by Canada, Brazil, Norway and Serbia.