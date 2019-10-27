(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest sport geography map.
The Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros in Major League Baseball’s World Series this week. This proportional symbol map displays the World Series Champions from 1903-2018. Only 23 teams have one at least one World Series. The New York Yankees lead with 27 followed by the St. Louis Cardinals with 11. The Astros have won one while the Nationals (including Montreal) are playing in their first World Series. Will the Nationals put themselves on the map?