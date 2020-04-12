(Bedford) – One person was killed in a head-on collision in Taylor County late Saturday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Renee Staples of Claxton, Georgia was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in the 1400 block of Tennessee Avenue. Authorities say a 2001 Toyota Carolla Driven by Staples was northbound on Tennessee Avenue when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line into southbound traffic. Staples’ vehicle struck a southbound 2019 Ford Flex driven by 40-year-old John H. Fraley of Streator, Illinois head on.
Staples was taken the State Medical Examiner’s lab in Ankeny. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Lenox Fire and Rescue, and Taylor County Ambulance assisted the patrol at the scene.