(Lincoln) -- Nebraska business leaders are looking at ways to jumpstart the state's post-coronavirus economy.
Anthony Goins, the director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, announced the formation of the Get Nebraska Growing Task Force during Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts' COVID-19 press conference Monday afternoon. Goins says the task force's goal is to develop guidelines for safely reopening economic sectors impacted by COVID-19-related restrictions.
"We've already started to engage advisers in various industries," said Goin, "and associations such as the barber, restaurant and retail associations. We're looking closely with our chambers of commerce who are intimately acquainted with the concerns of the business community. These advisers will remain engaged throughout the process to provide real-time information to the task force, so that we can plan and communicate accordingly."
Goin says the task force seeks input from business leaders in local communities. He courages leaders to share ideas by emailing ded.info@nebraska.gov...
"We will need to coordinate and align all of our efforts as we serve Nebraskans, and work to keep them safe," he said. "Clear communication will be key, as we start to roll those best practices in the various industries. We will continuously assess the risk with the end goal of creating the highest level of consumer confidence. We want families to know that they'll be safe and secure when shopping and dining in our state."
Monday's announcement follows Friday's press conference, in which Ricketts issued new Directed Health Measures. One measure in effect from May 4th-31st excluded restaurants from the 10-person rule, allowing them to open up inside dining to up to 50% capacity. Customers must adhere to the six-foot rule, and groups will be limited to six per table. The health measure for restaurants covers the Douglas and Sarpy-Cass Public Health Districts, as well as eight others: East Central, Four Corners, Loup Basin, North Central Nebraska, Northeast Nebraska, Southeast District and Southwest District.