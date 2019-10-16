(Shenandoah)--One way to honor our Veterans is to take in one of our fine military-themed museums in KMAland.
One very good one is right in our own backyard, the Veterans Memorial Museum at 603 1/2 West Lowell in Shenandoah, just across the parking lot to the east from the KMA studios.
Shenandoah native George Gibson is the Curator. The youngest of 8 children born to the late Hayes and Clara Gibson, George served in the Army as a Radio Relay Carrier Attendant from 1968 to 1971, served 10 years in the National Guard along with 3 years in the Active Reserve.
And he's not the only Gibson who was in the military. His brothers Harlan, Ron, Ed and Don served our country while in the Army as well. (see video)
George describes why he joined the Army.
"The Air Force was too far to fall, the Navy was too far to swim, the Marine Corps was too dang tough and that left the Army because all my brothers were Army and I never thought anything about the Coast Guard," George says with a smile.
Museum items were moved to the new location in one day from the old armory this summer and it's certainly been a great move, with a lot more space and handicap-accessibility as well.
The spacious facility houses the museum, the VFW, the American AMVETS as well as the American Legion, whose members enjoy using the space for Bingo.
"We've had more people come since I've been here than I had in the 10 years I was in the armory upstairs," says George. "Because it was hard for people to get in. But I appreciate what the city of Shenandoah did for me when I was there. They did a lot for me."
The museum houses an assortment of military rifles, uniforms, photos from World War I to the present, bayonets, swords, helmets, decoration ribbons and medals, toys, flags and a whole lot more.
George appreciates the hard work and dedication of his fellow museum board members. They are Bruce Micheel, Dave Peterson, Pam and Marv Belknap and Leon Edwards.
The new facility is fantastic, but it isn't without needs.
"One of the things the museum needs is a new roof and that's roughly $60,000, so if anybody wants to help donate to get that done we'd sure appreciate it," says George.
George reminds us of a fun event coming up at the museum, a street dance Saturday, October 26th from 4pm to 9pm, where folks will enjoy a chili contest, hot dogs, kids games, bingo, a band and a Halloween costume contest.
The Veterans Memorial Museum is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm and by appointment. A free-will donation to the museum is always greatly appreciated.
Like to learn more? Get a hold of George by calling 712-246-3464 or 712-621-1721.