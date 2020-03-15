(Clarinda) -- Concerns over the spread of coronavirus have knocked out another KMAland event.
Officials with the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society announced Saturday that the 2020 Glenn Miller Festival scheduled for June 11th-14th, as well as the 2020 Glenn Miller Music Scholarship competition, are canceled. Officials say the decision is based upon guidance of federal, state and health care authorities regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement posted on the society and museum's Facebook page, officials say that the safety of the Glenn Miller community is paramount to any other consideration. It further states, "due to travel restrictions, prohibition of large group activities and in order to protect the health of everyone attending as well as our residents, we have made this decision. We also respect that our friends planning to travel to Clarinda from around the world need now to change their travel plans and commitments."
Officials state the museum is considering an outdoor “summer concert series” in Clarinda and information will be sent out once plans are finalized. Anyone who ordered festival tickets should contact the museum, so that a refund may be processed.