(Glenwood) -- After more than a year of work, light is at the end of the tunnel for the Glenwood Athletic Complex's renovation.
Two years ago this month, voters in the Glenwood School District approved a physical plant and equipment levy for the $6.4 million renovations, including a new track surface, a press box, bleachers, locker rooms, concession stands, ADA compliant restrooms and a parking lot. A separate fundraising campaign provided for new turf for the football field. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Glenwood Superintendent Devin Embray says a few minor projects remain.
"We still have some concrete to pour around the visitors' side," said Embray, "and, the visitors' expansion of the bleachers to do yet. That's going to happen in May. Outside of that, it's really punchlist items, and trying to get things the way we want them to look, and just working diligently with the contractor to finish things up. We're very proud of the project that our community's allowed us to have."
Wet fall weather in 2018, coupled with last year's epic winter delayed the project's completion. Embray says the floods of 2019 didn't help matters, either.
"The flood obviously delayed us, as well, last spring with the project," he said. "So, we're just kind of wrapping things up, and catching up based on those two things. But, definitely, the winter hit, and we were kind of shut down with doing any concrete work."
Despite the delays, Embray says the renovation's end result was well worth the wait.
"There were a lot of things in the project that we weren't able to do," said the superintendent, "because of funding and the cost of those items. However, in the end, when we got the dust settled, and figured out what we could do, we've got an extremely quality complex, and I've heard nothing but positive comments about it. So, we're very pleased about that."
Construction work affected last year's Glenwood High track season, forcing practices and meets to be moved to other locations. This year, Embray says the new track is ready for competition. You can hear the full interview with Devin Embray on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.