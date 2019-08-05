(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are hopeful that a massive renovation of the district's athletic complex will be finished next month.
Glenwood Superintendent Devon Embray tells KMA News the school board received an update on the project at last week's regular meeting. He says the new goal is to have the project completed in time for Glenwood's homecoming football game September 10th.
"We're hoping to lay the turf on the field this week," Embray said. "If we can get that done, then our gateway building we'll be finishing up on the inside and they will start finishing touches on that. The bleacher complex, or the old grandstand area with the storage units and everything, they will be starting that work (this) week. There's lots of subcontractors on site finishing up work and we're very excited about the project. Hopefully, it will be completed on time."
Embray says the project shouldn't cause too many issues in the early parts of the football team's schedule.
"We are going to be playing away in our first few games," Embray said. "It shouldn't have anymore impact than that. When I say substantial completion of the project, we'll most likely not have our track ready to go by September 10th, but that will happen prior to the end of the football season."
The massive overhaul of the district's sports complex includes a new track surface, a press box, bleachers, locker rooms, concession stands, ADA compliant restrooms and a parking lot. Embray says the community has shown a lot of support for the renovations.
"I can't say enough about the community support that we have," Embray said. "Our district is a great district to be in with awesome students and staff. Our community that supports us is just as great."
Proceeds from a physical plant and equipment levy approved by voters in February 2018 will cover the $6.4 million renovations. A separate fundraising effort covered the field turf portion of the project.
Embray made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program last week.