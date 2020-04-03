(Glenwood) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, officials with the Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce are asking residents of Mills County to support local businesses.
Chamber Executive Director Rachel Reis tells KMA News that businesses in local communities are feeling the impact from the coronavirus crisis.
“With this unprecedented event, what we are seeing is that a lot of our businesses are having to shift how they work and shift how they operate. Some have had to close down altogether,” Reis said. “What we’re asking people is that if they have the ability, utilize the businesses that are still open. Shop local and stay local as much as you can.”
Reis adds those who can’t get out to area businesses can show their support in other ways.
“Share their stuff on facebook, use social media, tell your friends about them, encourage other people to use them,” Reis said. “We do have a lot of our restaurants that have remained open and operating for take out or curbside. We’re asking that once a week people use them if they can. This helps them keep revenue going. When businesses don’t have revenue for 30 days, it’s just like those of us who go without a pay check for 30 days.”
The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce has been updating its Facebook page daily with information about what area restaurants and businesses are offering during these challenging times. For more information, you can also contact Reis at the Chamber by calling 402-637-5072.
Reis was a guest on KMA’s “Morning Routine” program Friday morning.