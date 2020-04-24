(Glenwood) -- One year ago this month, Glenwood's School District was among those coping with the floods of 2019.
This year, the challenge involves coronavirus. As in other school districts, Glenwood's schools are closed for the remainder of the school year due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says his district is dealing with another "uncharted time" in history.
"The invisible threat is much harder to deal with than the physical view of the flooding that we had last year," said Embray. "However, our response has been the same. Our district has stepped up to the plate. I'm just very proud of our district's efforts, and what we've done to stay connected in our children's learning."
Like other districts, Glenwood school officials opted for a voluntary continuous learning process during the shutdown. While saying his district is trying to track student engagement, Embray says it's lower than what the district would like to see.
"Our teachers have been doing a phenomenal job of preparing lessons, and recording themselves, and putting themselves up on Google Meets to be able to provide direct instruction to kids at times, and also be available for Q-and-A," he said. "I can't tell you what our teachers have done in a short amount of time to get up to speed on electronic virtual learning--stuff that usual takes a couple of years to get comfortable with before you even start launching it."
Embray says accessibility to broadband technology is one of the issues his district has addressed in terms of virtual learning.
"We jumped on that early in this venture," said Embray, "and decided we would go ahead and try to purchase hot spots for families who didn't have internet accessibility, and we've been working with families that have not, in order to provide that accessibility. We feel we've got a handle on the accessibility piece, and that's going well."
While school doors are closed, Glenwood's district continue to provide meal services to students who would otherwise be without. Embray estimates the district's food service has provided approximately 20,000 meals since the shutdown began.
"They actually put the meals together," he said, "try to do all the dry ingredients together in one, and all the cold ingredients in another bag, so parents don't have to sort through it all, and figure out what goes in the fridge, and what doesn't have to go in the fridge. Then, they basically put it in bags, and they come up and drive up to the schools, and we hand it to them curbside."
