(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Lions Club is hosting a lawn mower poker run Saturday afternoon to benefit flood victims.
Lions Club Member Patrick Collins says the event runs from noon to 5 p.m., with registration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Glenwood Eagles Club.
"We will see all kinds of mowers," Collins said. "You'll see mowers that you haven't ever seen before. They kind of take over the whole square in Glenwood. It's a pretty cool event."
Collins says people will ride their mowers to six different locations in town: Glenwood Eagles Club, American Legion, Vine Street Cellars, The Buck Snort, Quarthouse, and Cheers.
"Everybody can take their riding lawn mower, their push mower, golf carts, or they can walk in," Collins said. "It's like other poker runs where you get the best five cards out of seven. We have six different venues, five of which are on the square. Folks just ride their lawn mowers all over and stop and take part in the venues a little bit."
Collins says the entry fee is $15, with the option of purchasing a 7th card for a $5 donation. All proceeds from the event will be used for flood relief.
"If you weren't directly affected, you know somebody who was directly affected," Collins said. "It's a sad, sad deal. Everyone is trying to help when they can. This isn't a huge fundraiser, but it will help out a little. It will take a long time to recover."
Trailer parking is available at the Glenwood State Bank parking lot, located at the corner of Locust and First Street. All card hands are to be turned into the Glenwood Eagles Club by 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jeff Evans at 712-527-1440.