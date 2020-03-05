(Maryville) -- A Glenwood man is headed to prison for crimes committed in Nodaway County, Missouri.
According to Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice, 21-year-old Cain Phillip-Jayden Francois was recently ordered to serve four years in prison with the Missouri Department of Corrections. The sentence comes after Francois was found guilty of second degree attempted sodomy and third degree assault.
Rice says the crimes occurred in October of 2018 in Maryville. Court records show Francois was accused of holding down a female victim where he then tried to force her to give him oral sex without consent. As part of the sentencing, Francois was ordered to complete the state's sexual offender assessment program.
Rice recommended the court impose eight years in prison, while the defense argued for probation.