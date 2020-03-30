(Glenwood) -- Two Glenwood residents were arrested over the weekend on multiple charges.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 34 and Ingrum Avenue southeast of Glenwood. Following an investigation, deputies arrested 22-year-old Gabriella Cheyanne Mixan and 24-year-old Blake Marshall Reed.
Both suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reed was additionally charged with possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon and operating while intoxicated -- first offense.
Both individuals were taken to the Mills County Jail. Mixan was being held on $1,300 bond, while Reed's bond was set at $5,000.