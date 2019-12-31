(Glenwood) -- The superintendent of the Glenwood Resource Center has been fired amid state and federal investigations into the facility that provides care to people with severe intellectual disabilities.
Jerry Rea was notified by letter Monday, saying he had been discharged from employment with the Iowa Department of Human Services. The letter says the termination is due to the "mounting list of disregard for policies and procedures."
Rea has been on administrative leave from the facility since early December, when a federal investigation was announced at the facility. Allegations included uncontrolled human subject experimentation, inadequate medical care and incidents causing needless physical injury.
Rea has 30 days to vacate his on-campus home that he had been living in while on leave. He is prohibited from entering the grounds of Glenwood Resource Center. Marsha Edgington -- who serves as superintendent at the Woodward Resource Center -- will remain as interim superintendent at GRC.
The full letter to Rea is located below.