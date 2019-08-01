(Glenwood) -- Some KMAland school districts enter the new school year still coping with an issue from the old school year--the floods of 2019.
Students and families in the Glenwood School District were among those impacted by this past spring's flooding. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Devon Embray says at least four students have relocated out of the district due to the flooding. But, the district won't know the full impact until after the first day of school in late August.
"We've been tracking our displaced families," said Embray. "That impacts us to about 144 students--which is critical to the mission and vision of our district. Those families right now are in other housing means and methods as to how they're in our district. A lot of our families are living with extended families and friends, and different arrangements. However, we're hoping that they'll be able to stay in our district."
Embray says the district's flood victims face difficult challenges in staying put.
"There's a lot of different things that impact them in terms of FEMA, SBA, in terms of support for them in order to get back on their feet," he said. "Right now, there's struggles with that. I know those families want to be in our district. We want them to be in our district. We're doing the things we can to alleviate some of those cost impacts, with lunch programs."
However, the superintendent says those families face tough decisions in the near future.
"At the end of the day, they're going to have to make a decision within the best interests of their family," said Embray. "We're trying to keep them in our district, and we hope they will stay, and be able to thrive in our district. However, at the end of the day, they're going to have to make choices within the best interests of their family."
Embray says the district's preliminary enrollment numbers won't be available until after Glenwood's registration day August 7th. You can hear the full interview with Devon Embray on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.