(Glenwood) --KMAland school districts continue to feel the impact of the Missouri River flooding of 2019.
Recently, the Glenwood School District was placed on the state's budget guarantee due to a loss of enrollment. Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray tells KMA News his district's enrollment for this school years showed a loss of 75 students--20 of which can be attributed to families displaced by last spring's flooding. Embray says the budget guarantee is a mixed bag.
"It's a nice safety net that the state puts in place for school districts that drop in enrollment," said Embray. "However, it's not a good thing to be on year after year, because you spiral downward, and you have to make major cuts. So, we're really hoping that because of the disaster, and the economic development opportunities that have taken place, we're going to be allowed to hopefully be on that budget guarantee one year."
Embray says the enrollment drop took a big chunk of Glenwood's state funding.
"It's about a half a million dollar impact--negative impact in funding," he said. "However, the budget guarantee protects you somewhat on that. So, we won't foresee that whole lot in this year. However, we will if go beyond this one year."
Embray says the district's budgeting practices will help it cope with the loss of state aid.
"We've been very frugal with how we do business in our district," said Embray. "We've been very fortunate to have a cash reserve in place that we can take from if we need to to get us through this next year. And, we're being very optimistic that things are going to turn around in Mills County, and Glenwood in particular, and see an uptick of students for this upcoming fall."
One factor that could help boost Glenwood's enrollment is the development of housing projects in the Glenwood community.
"There's about two different developments coming up in town with a local developer, Jim Hughes," he said. "They're working on about an 80-plus home development between the two of them--so that's exciting. There's other developers coming in and building homes. We're hopeful that once they start going up that families will start moving in, and we'll see an uptick in our enrollment."
Other Glenwood-area housing developments listed on the Mills County Economic Development website include the Oakridge Subdivision, and the final phase of the Glenbrook Subdivision. Embray made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.