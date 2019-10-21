(Glenwood) -- Another KMAland school district is reporting a loss of students as a result of the floods of 2019.
October 15th was the certified enrollment report date for the 2019-2020 school year for districts across Iowa. Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray estimates the district lost between 60-to-70 students because of relocations resulting from the Missouri River flooding. Embray tells KMA News it's not the first time his district has experienced a post-disaster enrollment decline.
"The last time we had a flood event, we lost 152 kids," said Embray. "Similar fashion here with the flooding event that took place this spring, we had 149 students that were displaced. We know we had a lot of families that had to make a number-one priority of their home, and where they're going to live. We totally understand that. We do feel the flood event, and things related to that are probably the major cause for our enrollment drop."
Embray says future housing developments would help stem the tide of a student exodus in his district.
"We do have a couple housing developments that are opening up in the Glenwood district," he said, "a couple of subdivisions here in town. So, we're really hoping we bounce back, and be going strong here in the next few years."
Embray estimates the loss of students will mean a decrease of $6,800 per student in state aid. Last week, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells told KMA News his district lost 28 students from last school year's enrollment because of the flooding.