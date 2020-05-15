(Des Moines) -- A graduating senior from Glenwood High School was among those offering a word of support to fellow graduates statewide.
As part of Governor Kim Reynolds' daily press conference, Glenwood's Jaeda Wilson and Dowling Catholic senior Jack Drey were asked to sum up the unique end to their senior year. Reynolds says she sympathizes with graduates who are missing out on major milestones.
"Iowa's Class of 2020 had big plans for their last semester of high school: a spring sports season, going to prom, final performances, musicals and concerts, awards ceremonies and graduations," said Reynolds. "But, a worldwide pandemic changed all of that. Instead, they're at home finishing final projects online, connecting with classmates virtually and celebrating their accomplishments without pomp and circumstance that was planned for them."
For Wilson, graduating high school during a pandemic seems par for the course with some of large world events that her generation has experienced.
"For seniors across the nation who were born during the tumultuous time of 9/11, and who were children during the recession of 2008, it only makes sense that we graduate into adulthood during a pandemic," said Wilson.
Wilson is a National Merit finalist, Academic All-State, All-State Musician, was a member of the Rams 2019 Class 3A State Track Championship and has helped coach youth volleyball through the Mills County Family YMCA.
"I know that it's definitely not what any of us expected, and I wish that I had more words of comfort to offer, but I don't know what's going to happen next," said Wilson. "I don't know when things will return to normal, because nobody knows what normal is anymore. The most that I can offer to myself and you all, is the fact that every single person is experiencing the same feelings that we have right now."
After graduating, Wilson says she plans to attend Creighton University and study political science. Reynolds highlighted the creative approaches districts around the state are taking to host some sort of graduation celebration. She applauded districts for still highlighting the work outgoing seniors have done.
"Regardless of how the Class of 2020 chooses to celebrate graduation, what matters most is acknowledging all they've accomplished and anticipating that the best is yet to come," said Reynolds.
Several KMAland school districts have announced virtual or drive-in graduation ceremonies, while other districts are hoping to hold traditional ceremonies sometime over the summer.