(Glenwood) -- Glenwood Police are searching for a woman accused of shooting a man Wednesday in town.
According to the Glenwood Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Vine Street and located a 34-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment.
The suspect in the case -- 37-year-old Brandy Clark -- is being sought by police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Glenwood Police at (712) 527-4844 or 911. Clark may be armed and dangerous.