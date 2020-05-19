(Glenwood) -- Below are results submitted by Glenwood High School Speech Coach Lori Burton from a virtual contest held Monday.
Glenwood Speech team earned overall 1 ratings in ALL 6 of our performances Monday, but we want to especially recognize seniors Audrey Arnold and Cody Lampman, for their All State Nominations. Although there is no festival to perform at this year, they are being honored and recognized as if they were. Less than 5% of all performers who start the Individual Speech Season at District Contest are honored each year as All State Performers.