(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman was arrested Monday on two warrants.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 34-year-old Linze Elaine Camarillo around 2 p.m. at the sheriff's office. Camarillo was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation and for being a fugitive from justice.
She was taken to the Mills County Sheriff's Office on $1,000 bond for the first warrant and no bond on the second warrant.
A full report of activity from the Mills County Sheriff's Office can be found below.