(Shenandoah) -- The future of Shenandoah's American Legion Golf Course is the subject of one of four public hearings on the Shenandoah City Council agenda Tuesday night.
At its 6 p.m. meeting at Shenandoah City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on the proposed agreement between the city and American Legion Country Club, and the legion’s War Memorial Trust for operation of the golf course and pro shop. Shenandoah City Attorney A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the city was approached for assistance with the golf course's operations.
"The city was approached by the American Legion Country Club, to see if we had interest in operating the golf course and the pro shop," said Lyman. "Our parks and rec director, Chad Tiemeyer and I had a series of meetings with both the American Legion Country Club, the War Memorial Trust Board, and the golf committee out there. A handful of other folks did some research around the state as far as other municipal golf courses go, and how they operate."
Eventually, Lyman says the city decided to enter into the lease agreement.
"The more we looked at it, the more we felt it was something that we could help out with," he said. "It's one of those things that it is one of Shenandoah's largest draws as far as tourism goes. We wanted to help continue its existence. So, we've had some back and forth over the last couple of months, and we've come to a principle set of agreements here, is how I'll put it. Just trying to see if the council wants to go forward with this, so that we can finalize our lease term and start operating starting this spring."
Financially, Lyman says the golf course and pro shop will operate as separate entities.
"Essentially, it will operate as its own kind of enterprise fund," said Lyman, "where any funds generated or spent will be generated by the course, itself. We won't be supplementing it with property tax dollars, or anything like that. We do have the option to potentially put some hotel/motel tax towards it, because it's a recreation and tourism draw. But, in an ideal setting, we will have it operate on its own, independently--very similar to the way our fitness center is funded entirely by memberships."
Also Tuesday night, the council holds a public hearing on the city's fiscal 2021 budget. Other public hearings are set for an amendment to the city's urban renewal plan, and for the sale of city property located at 1204 West Lowell Avenue to Brian Palmer totaling $500.