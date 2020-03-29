(Des Moines) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the media Sunday afternoon to give an update on the latest impact of COVID-19 in the state.
Governor Reynolds says that the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows Iowa has 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 336. The governor also said there have been 5,013 negative tests in Iowa.
“We had 51 hospitalized as of Saturday evening,” Reynolds said. “I am so sorry to report that we had one additional death for a total of four. The tests available for individuals through the state hygienic lab is 840. As we continue to increase our capacity for testing at the state hygienic lab and other labs, more tests are being ran on a daily basis which results in higher numbers of positive and negative results.”
The latest COVID-19 death was an adult from Linn County between the ages of 61 and 80. Reynolds says the state has taken significant steps to mitigate and slow the spread of the disease over the last two weeks.
“We have recommended schools close for four weeks,” she said, “reduced gatherings to 10 people or less in social community faith activities, recreational, leisure, and sporting events. We’ve encouraged work from home when possible and social distancing. We’ve ordered many businesses to close including restaurants and bars, except for carry out, delivery and pickup.”
Governor Reynolds says that because the incubation period of the virus is 14 days, the state expects an increase of positive cases in the coming days.
“We expect that will continue as Iowans that have recently traveled for spring break — and may have been exposed to the virus — are still in that incubation period,” Reynolds said. “It’s also important to keep in mind that most people — about 80 percent — who get the virus will experience only mild symptoms and can fully recover at home with little or no medical attention.”
Reynolds added that Sunday marked three weeks since Iowa announced its first positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
“In that time, our way of life and how we do business has changed dramatically here in Iowa and all across the country,” Reynolds said. “And, just as Iowa families are adjusting to living, working, and learning under the same roof, so are families in every single state.”
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 800-244-7431.