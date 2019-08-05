(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' latest round of appointments to state boards and commissions includes Shenandoah's city administrator.
According to a press release from the governor's office, A.J. Lyman has been appointed to the Volunteer Services Commission. Lyman tells KMA News he was honored to learn the governor selected him for the position.
"After the flooding that happened, I met with some of the folks from Volunteer Iowa," Lyman said. "They found out I was a former AmeriCorps member as well as my wife. They thought I would be a good candidate for that commission. Apparently, southwest Iowa doesn't have a lot of representation on that commission. They encouraged me to apply. I went ahead and put in my name and the governor selected me."
Lyman was among eight applicants selected statewide. He says he's still learning what his duties will entail in the new commissioner role.
"The goal is to promote volunteer service in the state of Iowa, and to partner with communities and neighboring states that could use volunteer service in some form or another," Lyman said. "We'll promote general volunteerism in the state."
Lyman says his first volunteer services commission meeting is Saturday, August 24th in Des Moines.
"I will go through a crash course in orientation," Lyman said. "I already have a three-inch thick binder that I've started to thumb through to find out what it is I'm getting myself into here. There will be a meeting or two a quarter up in Des Moines. Otherwise, I'll be trying to visit the different programs around the state and help promote volunteerism in its many many forms.
Five other KMAland residents were appointed by the governor to a variety of state boards and committees: Lonny Miller of Creston to the Medical Cannabidiol Board, Kevin De Regnier of Winterset to the Medical Assistance Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, and Johnathon Wunderlich of Council Bluffs, Donal Welch of Creston, and McKaylee Heuton of Carroll were all appointed to the Early ACCESS Council.