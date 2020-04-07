(Lincoln) -- Child abuse doesn't take a break during the coronavirus spread.
That's the message from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, who proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during his daily update on the COVID-19 situation. Ricketts says guarding against child abuse is a particular concern during this public health emergency. With schools closed to students, Ricketts says teachers are unable to detect possible signs of abuse. That's why it's up to other Nebraskans to "pick up the slack" through the coronavirus' duration.
"Children have not been in class maybe since the first week in March, or the second week in March," said Ricketts. "Teachers play an important role in identifying child abuse. And, with children not in the classroom, it's a concern for us that we don't have those eyes that would normally watching those kids."
Stephanie Beasley is Nebraska's director of Children and Family Services. Despite a decrease in the number of calls to the Child Abuse Hotline, Beasley is concerned that many incidents are going unreported or undetected. She says teachers offer a first line of defense against abuse problems.
"In the last year, our calls from educators totaled 30% of our overall hotline calls reporting abuse and neglect suspicions," said Beasley. "As children and youth are not in school, fewer eyes are on our children. Families are isolated, and this causes concern, as stress and financial hardship are causes of abuse and neglect. This drop in hotline causes is causing us concern, and we urge everyone to notify us with reports of abuse and neglect."
That Child Abuse Hotline number is 1-800-652-1999.