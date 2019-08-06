(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials have hired the city's new full-time attorney.
At Monday night's Nebraska City City Council meeting, Mayor Bryan Bequette appointed Holdrege native Drew Graham to the vacant position of city attorney. City Administrator Grayson Path tells KMA News that Graham comes to Nebraska City from the Grand Island area.
"He, his wife, and his in-laws, were here last night for the appointment," Path said. "He was sworn in and got to do a little talk about his background. We're excited to get him started soon and we're looking forward to having him on board."
Path says Graham practiced law in western Nebraska for several years.
"He graduated with his law degree back in 2012 from the University of Nebraska," Path said. "He has been practicing law for the last several years. He did about five or six years at a credit management firm out in Grand Island. For the last couple of years, he's actually worked for a non-profit in Cambodia."
Graham's hiring comes after former city attorney David Partsch left the position in April. Partsch was appointed by Governor Pete Ricketts to serve as a judge on the County Court in the state's Second Judicial District.
"David did an outstanding job for us," Path said. "He was both city and county attorney. He had some excellent staff with him to help keep things moving along. David was great with his wisdom and logic. He had a way of looking at things that was very refreshing and helpful to get through tasks and challenges."
Path says city officials are pleased to have the position filled and be back to full strength in the office.
"We've been without a full-time city attorney since early May," Path said. "We have worked with a local firm in the interim. They have done a great job for us to help keep things going for us. We had about three applicants that applied that we interviewed. It's always a tough decision to pick between qualified candidates. We made a decision and we're really excited to have Drew get started for us."
Graham officially begins his employment in Nebraska City on August 19th.