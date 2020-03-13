(Shenandoah) -- The granddaughter of one of the fallen Sullivan brothers from Waterloo made a special trip to Shenandoah High School Friday afternoon.
Kelly Sullivan, whose grandfather is Al Sullivan, spoke to Shenandoah students inside a packed Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. In an emotional presentation and tribute, she discussed the lives and history of the five Sullivan brothers who died in World War II while serving together on the USS Juneau. Kelly tells KMA News that her trip to the community was a longtime coming, as she's been connected through email with social studies instructor Kyan Kirkholm for the last 15 years.
"He teaches about the Sullivans and he does all of these different activities," Kelly Sullivan said. "They do this huge project and then he sends it to me. I get to show it to my third graders, which is fantastic that they get to see the great work those kids do. We've been talking about this for years. He's so dedicated to history and telling not just the story of the Sullivans, but all veterans. He said 'let's find a way to make it happen.' Luckily, I was on spring break today and I made the trip."
The five Sullivan brothers include George Thomas, Francis Henry, Joseph Eugene, Madison Abel, and Albert Leo.They are the sons of Thomas and Alleta Sullivan. The five brothers were serving together on the light cruiser USS Juneau. They were all killed in action when their ship was struck by a Japanese torpedo around November 13, 1942. Kelly Sullivan says the main message of her presentation is that the Sullivan brothers represent all veterans.
"There are so many people who have sacrificed for our country," Sullivan said. "It's not just the veterans, it's the families too. There was a teacher that came up to me today and said her husband is in the Air Force. I said 'thank YOU for YOUR service to our country because there is also the families that play a huge part in supporting their spouse in the military. When I talk about the Sullivan brothers my message is to make sure we appreciate and honor all veterans."
This school year, a group of Shenandoah ninth grade history students produced a video tribute for the fallen Sullivan brothers. The video project was coordinated by Julianna Stogdill, Amelia Mattes, Sydney Edwards, Paige Gleason, and Kaitlyn Widger. Sullivan says the video immediately put her into tears the first time she watched it.
"The first time I saw the tribute I was with my third graders," Sullivan said. "I cried. It was neat to share that experience with my students to watch the tribute together and then they saw me cry and I'm just like 'this is absolutely beautiful.'"
The video package was played back during Friday afternoon's event at the high school. The ninth grade students who produced the video have been invited to present their tribute to a live gala at the Grout Museum District in Waterloo on June 13th.
Overall, Sullivan says she was extremely thankful to be invited to speak in Shenandoah. She says her visit to the high school was "the best school assembly she's ever been a part of."
"The Shenandoah students are so incredibly respectful and kind," Sullivan said. "You could have heard a pin drop when I was up there talking. The student leaders who organized it, it was a very organized and well done assembly. They had great visuals and great slide shows. Then, they spoiled me with all of these amazing gifts. I got flowers and all kinds of goodie bags. I was so impressed with the leadership of the students and the respect that the students have."
Towards the end of the event, Sullivan was presented with a Sullivan brothers Iowa Walk of Fame Plaque by Shelly Warner from the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, and was also presented a key to the city of Shenandoah by mayor Dick Hunt alongside councilwoman Rita Gibson.