(Clarinda) -- For the 15th straight year, a local preschool and daycare will hold a fundraiser pancake supper.
Grandma's House Daycare and Preschool in Clarinda holds its annual event Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Clarinda Fire Station. Elaine Armstrong is on the board for the facility and says the Clarinda Lions Club serves pancakes, while a number of other groups help out.
"We've got the Clarinda Academy girls helping us, the firefighters moving trucks, Hy-Vee donates the sausage, the daycare children make the centerpieces and it's also a Thrivent Financial Action Team project," said Armstong. "They will be providing the grocery money for us."
Armstrong says proceeds from the free-will offering will help the preschool with ongoing expenses.
"There are continual needs for upgrading," said Armstrong. "We have to buy curriculum materials, train the staff and this year we need some new cubbies. It's keeping up with all the requirements to serve the children."
Since the preschool and daycare opened in 2005, Armstrong says it has continued to grow.
"We started out with just a few students," said Armstrong. "We take care of infants through about age 11. We have before and after school programs. We also have activities where we divide the children into the toddlers, preschoolers and other age groups."
In addition to food, there will be face painting and rock painting activities for children. For more information, contact Grandma's House Daycare and Preschool at (712) 542-5502.
Armstrong was a recent guest on KMA's Dean and Friends Program. You can hear her full interview below.