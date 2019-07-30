(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Charles Grassley says it's time for a new trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
In his opening remarks at a Senate Finance Committee hearing Tuesday, Grassley reiterated his support for the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement currently stalled in Congress. If approved, USMCA would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement enacted in 1993. Grassley says the U.S. economy and global trade have changed dramatically since that time. He says the USMCA modernizes NAFTA.
"It sets a new standard for our trade agreements," said Grassley. "For example, once enacted, the agreement will be the first U.S. trade agreement with robust chapters dedicated to digital trade, anticorruption, good regulatory practices, and small and medium-sized enterprises."
The senator says USMCA would set benchmarks in other areas, such as free transfer of data across borders, strong rules on state-owned enterprises, North American content requirements for preferential treatment, food safety and biotechnology standards, customs and trade facilitation, intellectual property rights protection and enforcement, labor and environment.
Noting opposition by House Democrats, Grassley said that while the new trade pact is not perfect, it's better than the current NAFTA agreement.
"Some of my Democratic friends in the House of Representatives have centered their attention on USMCA outcomes they view as imperfect," said Grassley. "Surely nobody could consider NAFTA to be better than USMCA. And nobody--and let me emphasize this--nobody should dismiss the importance of a half-trillion dollar market for U.S. agricultural products."
Grassley says every day that passes is another day the benefits of USMCA go unrealized. He adds reopening the entire agreement risks unraveling the deal altogther--which benefits nobody.