(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa's senior senator is speaking out against what he calls the "legislative graveyard" in the House of Representatives.
Senator Charles Grassley spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday morning amid criticism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the over 400 pieces of legislation passed by the House that have not been debated in the Senate. Grassley defended McConnell's stance, referencing an anecdote about the founding fathers.
"There is a story where George Washington is said to have told Jefferson that the Senate was created to 'cool' House legislation as a saucer is used to cool hot tea," said Grassley. "Whether historically accurate or not, it is a good summation of the role of the Senate."
Grassley also quoted the writings of James Madison in the Federalist Papers regarding the Senate's role in legislative affairs.
"'The necessity of a senate is not less indicated by the propensity of all single and numerous assemblies to yield to the impulse of sudden and violent passions, and to be seduced by factious leaders into intemperate and pernicious resolutions.'"
Grassley criticized Democrats who have called on the Senate to take up legislation already passed in the House.
"It should be no surprise to anyone that the Senate passes fewer bills than the House and always has," said Grassley. "But, how come those who parrot the partisan talking point that the Senate is a legislative graveyard don’t talk about the over 200 Senate bills on Speaker Pelosi’s desk?"
Republicans have defended McConnell, saying the bills passed in the Democrat-controlled House are too liberal, while Democrats say over 90 percent of the bills have bipartisan support.