(Washington) -- When it comes to Renewable Fuel Standards, Black Friday has a different meaning to Iowa Senator Charles Grassley and other officials.
This Friday, November 29th, is the deadline for farmers and others to comment on the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed rules regarding biofuel standards. Last month, the Trump Administration announced a deal in which gallons waived by Small Refinery Exemptions--or SREs--are reallocated back into the RFS. However, the EPA later announced it's seeking comment on projecting the volume of gasoline and diesel exempt in 2020 due to SREs based on a three-year average recommended by the U.S. Department of Energy. In an interview with KMA News as part of his weekly public affairs program, Grassley says the EPA has several options once the comment period ends this week.
"They can do one of three things," said Grassley. "They can go ahead as it was written, they can not go ahead at all, if they decide to, or they can make changes."
Grassley believes the EPA should stick with the previously-agreed upon reallocation level of 15 billion gallons set back in September. The senator hopes Iowans leave that same message at the EPA's website.
"I hope thousands of farmers and other people commented, as well," he said, "and they get a very clear message that their regulation does not carry out the September 12th agreement that several of us senators and Governor Reynolds had with the president on September the 12th."
After meeting with President Trump, EPA Chief Andrew Wheeler and other officials on the matter in the Oval Office, Grassley says the president still supports the same RFS levels.
"I still get the feeling that the president has not backed off of what he agreed to on September 12th," said Grassley, "and he told Wheeler the same thing. Now, that seems to be that's pretty clear from the Oval Office to the EPA, that when you put this regulation out, it had better reflect exactly what was agreed to on September the 12th."
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, Congresswoman Cindy Axne, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw and others have also pressured the EPA to maintain its earlier commitment on RFS levels.