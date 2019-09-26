(Washington) -- Iowa's congressional representatives are waiting for the Trump Administration to release its plan to boost renewable fuels in the country.
Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Governor Kim Reynolds, recently met with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue and other officials in the wake of the Environmental Protection Agency's issuance of 31 waivers from small oil refineries from Renewable Fuel Standards. Following that meeting, Trump tweeted that a plan to boost renewable fuel production in the country was forthcoming. While that plan has yet to be released, Grassley discussed what he would like it to include in an interview with KMA News earlier this week.
"I'll tell you what I want to see it entail," said Grassley. "That is, when they announce 15 billion gallons of grain is going to be mixed with gasoline, that it ends up being 15 billion gallons. With 31 waivers issued to small refineries, it's going to end up being 13.6 (billion)."
Grassley says the president got the message the EPA's waivers upset Iowa farmers.
"Boy, if you want to hear an outcry from farmers," he said, "It's not about China not buying our soybeans--because I think those farmers are willing to give the president an opportunity to correct China's cheating on the international trade--but they really got worked up on the 31 waivers."
While saying any plan boost ethanol and other renewable fuels would be a "win-win," the senator says he wants to see it in writing.
"I'm not going to say we have it," said Grassley, "even though we walked out of the oval office considering a compromise, and the president saying we've got a deal. I want to see it on paper, because big oil's got a lot of power with the EPA, and I want to make sure they don't water this down."
Ernst expressed similar concerns on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"Of course, the governor has said this before, I've said it--the devil's in the details," said Ernst. "With what was proposed at that time, it was a good path forward. In the meantime, we've seen another biodiesel plant close. So, we are urging the president to move swiftly on this as soon as possible, because we want to see this in writing."
The shutdown of the W-2 Fuel plant in Crawfordsville marked the third such ethanol facility closing in recent weeks.