(Clarinda) -- Iowa Senator Charles Grassley heard comments on a long list of issues this past week.
Stops in Union and Page County were among eight in southwest Iowa as part his yearly 99-county tour of the state. Grassley tells KMA News attendees discussed a wide range of issues during his recent stops.
"The issues that came up in my Q-and-A's with those eight constituent groups are trade--particularly the U.S., Mexico and Canada Agreement (USMCA)," said Grassley. "An update on the China negotiations. We had a lot of disagreement with the EPA on the ethanol agreements--and I agree with my constituents' positions that basically, the EPA is screwing ethanol when they issue these waivers, so that we don't get the full 100% of the ethanol usage that the federal law requires."
Recently, the EPA issued exemptions from Renewable Fuel Standards to 31 small refineries. While some applications were rejected, Grassley says the exemptions didn't do the state's ethanol industry any favors.
"But they (the EPA) would say, 'well, we used to grant every waiver that was applied for, and we cut back,'" he said. "So, they would say they're doing a good thing for ethanol. But, that's not going to help the ethanol industry."
In fact, Grassley says some ethanol companies are feeling the affects of the RFS waivers.
"I've been told that one up in Merrill, Iowa has closed down," said Grassley. "I've been told that others are close to closing, and the impact is very devastating to rural America, because there's 63,000 jobs in the biofuels industry in Iowa, and obviously, it adds up when people don't jobs--particularly when they don't have good paying jobs."
