(Washington, D.C.) — Iowa’s senior Senator says he believes any changes to the country’s immigration policies will need to come from an Executive Order and not from Congress.
Senator Chuck Grassley says immigration issues have grown so divisive in Washington, D.C. that it has become nearly impossible to bring up any sort of reform.
"Everybody on the right thinks you ought to load up 11 million people and get them out of the country because they are here in violation of our laws," said Grassley. "The other side thinks that you shouldn't pass immigration laws if you don't legalize everybody yesterday. It's just impossible to get that legislation up."
Grassley says any substantive changes will need to come from President Trump’s Administration via an Executive Order. He says the only way Congress has been able to have an impact on immigration policy is by attaching pieces to other bills.
"We can put it on must-pass bills, like the Appropriations Bill at the end of the year," said Grassley. "We've tried to get some legal immigration bills done there."
The Trump Administration took steps Monday to curtail the amount of asylum-seekers attempting to enter the U.S., issuing a rule that would require those seeking asylum to have applied for it in any other country through which they transited.
"If you didn't apply for asylum in your first country of arrival, you can't apply here," said Grassley. "So, if you leave your country, you have a chance to apply in another country before they come to the United States. People in Honduras would get a chance at Guatemala or Mexico before they get here."
The policy has already been met with resistance, as the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, Southern Poverty Law Center and Center for Constitutional Rights filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court opposing the measure. Grassley says he hopes changes to the country’s asylum laws will help to ease overcrowding at Customs and Border Protection facilities on the southern border.
"We go through a lot of trouble to test people's legitimacy for asylum," said Grassley. "About 90 percent of the people that are adjudicated on this issue do not get asylum. Asylum relates to an imminent threat to your life if you are in another country, whereas a lot of people argue and seek asylum because of the economic conditions in their country. They seek better economic conditions in the United States and that's not a basis for asylum."
Grassley made his comments during his weekly public affairs program.